Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Loren Ramsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy Loren Ramsey, 49, of Salisbury Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home.
Timothy was born June 24, 1969, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of Gary Leon Ramsey and wife Patsy of Chillicothe and Patricia Christine Mayfield of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Surviving are a fiancÃ©, Darlin Tackett, three children, Christopher Ramsey, Anthony Ramsey, and Chelsea Ramsey, all of Chillicothe, three grandchildren, Neamia, Annabelle, and Nathan Ramsey, three sisters, Tisha Coterel and husband Marvin of Waverly, Bobbie Jones and husband Michael of Chillicothe, and Amanda Ramsey of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews.
Timothy was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, an employee of the Chillicothe VA, and a member of Moose Lodge, Waverly, , AMVETS, and American Legion Post #142.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A memorial will be held at a later date.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now