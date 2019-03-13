Home

Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home - Sinking Spring
126 S. Main Street
Sinking Spring, OH 45172
(937) 588-2401
Tonda K. Hatfield Obituary
Tonda K. Hatfield, 59 years, of Peebles (Latham Community), passed way unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019.
Tonda was born July 16, 1959, the daughter of the late Ronald Lee Humphrey, Sr. and Roberta Jean (Mitchell) Humphrey of Peebles. Besides her father, Tonda was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Lee Humphrey. Jr.
Tonda drove a school bus for the past 24 years; 14 years for the Idaho Head Start and the past 10 years for the Western Local School District.
Tonda is survived by her mother, Roberta Humphrey; husband, James Donald Malott; son, Steven Keith Hatfield of Peebles; three grandchildren, Carson and Christian Hawk, Abel Alexander; four brothers, David (Tammy) Humphrey, Jody Scott Humphrey, Todd Richard Humphrey, Sean Aaron (Monica) Humphrey, all of Peebles; three sisters, Laura Jane (Clyde) Fraley of Urbana, OH., Melanie Rose Humphrey of Peebles, Crystal Ann (Dwight) Hatfield of Hillsboro; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring with Rev. Jeff May officiating.
Friends may call Friday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Westwood Cemetery.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 17, 2019
