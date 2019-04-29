Valentino Vincent Balestra, 88, of Piketon, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe after an extended illness.

He was born January 6, 1931, in Bellaire, a son of the late Bennie and Mary Balestra. Tino was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force, a member of American Legion Post #142, a life-time member of Piketon I.O.O.F Lodge #323, and a 32nd Degree Mason in Ralph R. Rickey Lodge #670. He also was a retired heavy equipment operator from Operating Engineer Local #18 where he received his 50-year pin and the Ohio Department of Transportation. Tino was an avid Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He also coached youth baseball.

Tino was also preceded in death by a brother, Sam Balestra, and four sisters, Angie Vingia, Stella Smelko, Bernadine Frye, and Florence Balestra. Surviving Tino are his wife, Alice M. Balestra, whom he married November 5, 1954; a son, Michael (Alice) Balestra of Haverhill and a daughter, Tina (Jerry) Hannah of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Shad Hannah and Ashley Johnson of Waverly, Brenden (Rachel) Balestra of South Shore, KY, Michael and Nathan Balestra of Portsmouth, Blake and Bryce Balestra of Haverhill; six great-grandchildren, Sophia, Millie, Evan, and Lila Balestra of South Shore, KY, Ashton Balestra of Portsmouth and Lily Johnson of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, Betty Spriggs of Springfield and Katie (Larry) Jenkins of Piketon; and several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Rev. Gary Vaughn officiating and interment in Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pike County Senior Citizens Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.

