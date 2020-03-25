Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Verlon Mullett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verlon Mullett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verlon Mullett Obituary
Verlon (Coke) Mullett, age 66, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio.
He is survived by two sons, Jason (Gwendolynn) Mullett of Oak Hill, Ohio, and Gary Mullett of Piketon, Ohio. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren Wesley, James, Macy, Johnnie, Tatem, Emily, Gary Jr., and Clayton Mullett. 
Verlon was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Allen Mullett, his daughter, Shelby Lee Mullett, his granddaughter Elizabeth Mullett, and his parents, Simon and Martha Mullett. 
A private graveside service will be held in Mound Cemetery on Friday, March 27.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verlon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -