Violet Frances Williams, 96, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 5:25 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Traditions at Bristol Village.Violet was born December 14, 1923, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse James Legg and Dessie (Locke) Legg. On March 5, 1940, she was united in marriage to Charles "Dick" Gaylord Williams, who preceded her in death on December 23, 1978.Surviving are two sons, David Allen (Hazel) Williams and Donald Nicholas (Angie) Williams, two daughters, Carolyn Louise (Miles) Keene and Marla Joy (Jerry) Rexroad, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, brother, Jesse James Legg, Jr., and sister, Mary Agnus Call.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Lillie Mae Murray, four brothers, William Elmer Legg, Raymond Eldon Legg, Franklin Delano Legg and Ralph Gaylord Legg, and sister, Helen Louise Anderson.Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio, with Elder Therman Rigsby.