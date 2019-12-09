|
Virginia Evelyn Gilliland Ward, age 99, of Jackson, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 12, 1920, in Oak Hill, Ohio, to the late Roy Bundy Franklin Gilliland and Kate Ruhamah Friend Gilliland.
She attended Lake Hope School and was a member of the Columbia Chapel Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: John Ward, daughter: Nancy Depue Kille, siblings: Roy, Delbert, Charles, Paul, Joseph, Ida, Louisa, Elizabeth, Josephine, Sarah, Bessie and Katherine.
She is survived by sons: Roger (Wanda) Gilliland and Steve (Deb) Ward, daughters: Jane (Joe) Rife, Marilyn Foster and Joyce (Paul) Strong, 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and many friends who thought of her as their own grandma.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Rondall Walker officiating and burial to follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Wellston. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10 from 4PM-8PM at the funeral home and Wednesday from 10AM up to the time of the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.
