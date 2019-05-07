Virginia Pauline Osborne, of Piketon, Ohio, left her earthly home for a new heavenly home on Monday May 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 6, 1928, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to John and Elner (Carpenter) DeBord. She moved to Ohio, where she met her husband at a young age. Virginia married the love of her life, James Osborne, December 15, 1945. Virginia was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother and loved serving the Lord. She attended Givens Chapel Church and enjoyed spending time with not only her personal family, but her church family as well.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother June, husband of 47 years James Osborne, one brother William, two sisters Cora and Jeri, and son-in-law Patrick.

Virginia is survived by her six children: Michael (Karen) Osborne, Randy (Kathy) Osborne, David (Cindy) Osborne, Rick (Tammy) Osborne, Gary (Sandy) Osborne, and Sharon (Pat Cerney) Osborne. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren. Her sisters Betty Swink and Judi Montgomery along with brother Wayne DeBord also survive as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday May 11, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

