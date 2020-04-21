|
|
Vivian Lorraine Pelfrey, 95, of Linden Avenue, Waverly, Ohio, passed 7:54 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Piketon Nursing Center, Piketon, Ohio.
Vivian was born January 15, 1925, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late George Kitchen and Eva Howard. On January 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to James Alex Pelfrey, who preceded her in death on February 27, 1997.
Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn Latorre, five grandchildren, Jeremiah Pelfrey, Joel Howard, John Goulette, James Goulette, and Gabrielle Latorre, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Paul Pelfrey.
Vivian's first job was as a Rosie Riveter during WWII. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waverly.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Josh Remy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 until the time of service on Saturday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 22, 2020