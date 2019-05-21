|
Walter Craig Hickman, 59, of Hay Hollow Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born September 8, 1959, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Anna Anderson Hickman. Surviving are a brother, Gary Hickman and wife Debi of Chillicothe, three sisters, Sherry Cline and husband John of Florida, Cindy Hickman of Jackson, Ohio, and Teena Howard and husband Paul of Chillicothe and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Hay Hollow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday the 23rd and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 22, 2019