1/1
Wanda Mae Pollard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Mae Pollard, 87, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. She was born April 26, 1933, in Wolf Pen, West Virginia, to the late Stella Goldie Rutter. Surviving are her three sons, Paul and Brooke Pollard of Columbus, Ohio, Parnell and Chris Pollard of Pataskala, Ohio, and Patrick Pollard of Waverly. Grandchildren, Andy and Sam Pollard; and the father of her sons, Paul Pollard. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ryan Pollard; and her aunts and uncles who were like her siblings, Ann Spadafore, Pauline Reed, Howard Rutter, Woodrow Rutter and Audrey Rutter.
Wanda loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an outgoing people person who never knew a stranger. She always put others first, proudly supporting Rock for Tots and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She loved to sing and dance. She loved her work at Parker Hannifin and South Central Prosthetic Center and never perceived it as an obligation, but an opportunity to touch many lives over her years there.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Mike Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Piketon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 7 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved