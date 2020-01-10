Home

William Darrel Finley Obituary
William Darrel Finley, 78, of St. Rt. 772, Waverly, Ohio, passed 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, Ohio.
William was born July 1, 1941, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Chester Maynard Finley and Dorothy (Arehart) Finley. On May 19, 1962, he was united in marriage to Rosie Mae (Gorman) Finley who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tammy Osborne and husband Rick of Beaver, Ohio, and Eva Morrison of Piketon, Ohio, three sons, William Finley, Jr. of Waverly, Thomas Finley and wife Angie of Waverly, and Tony Finley of Piketon, Ohio, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Lorna Rittenhouse and Shirley Louderback, both of Waverly.
William was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, "Junior" Maynard Finley, Thomas Finley, and Olan Gale Finley and three grandsons, Terry Hamilton, Joshua Finley, and David Morrison.
William was a retired Timber worker.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 12, 2020
