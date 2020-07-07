1/
William David Royster
William David Royster, 54, of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1966, in Waverly to the late Harvey and Anna Marie Rister Royster. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Royster.
He was employed by Dollar General as a sales associate, certified firefighter and past member of Nile Township.
David is survived by his wife, Geneva Royster, whom he married October 17, 1998, a son, Dylan Royster, a daughter, Brittany Royster, 3 brothers, Frankie Royster, Phillip Royster, and Eric Royster, a sister, Mary (William) Howard, brother-in-law and best friend, Raymond (Ginny Whitt) Setty, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and those he loved as his own.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Hillsboro Open Door Community Church with Pastor Mark Edwards officiating and interment in Washburn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 7 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
