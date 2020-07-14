William David West, the youngest of 12 children born to Joseph and Hazel West, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by Lester Ray West, James Luther West, Luzetta Grace West Ault, Joseph West Jr., Clarence West, Pauline West, Mae West Parton, Robert Eugene West, and Joyce Sharon West Gilliland. He is survived by two sisters, Lenora Faye West Hamilton and Rosalee Kay West Dawson, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Bill was a 1964 graduate of Eastern Local High School and Piketon Vocational School and graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago in 1965. He worked a short time at WPKO Radio as a Disc Jockey/Engineer before being drafted. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1966 to January 1968 in the 24th Infantry Division, 3rd Engineer Battalion as a Combat Engineer in Germany. After several short stints at several different jobs, he started a career with the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a Weights and Measures Inspector in July of 1978 and later retired from State service in 2006 as Weights and Measures Inspections Manager, where he managed the State of Ohio Metrology Laboratory and the Ohio National Type Evaluation Laboratory. Bill was also a member and Past Master of Lodge of Amity #5 in Zanesville, Ohio, 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Cambridge, Ohio.Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday July 17, 2020, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery with military services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.