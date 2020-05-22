William F. Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Brooks, age 77, of Clyde, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Ohio Veteran's Home in Sandusky. William was born November 29, 1942, in Watts Bar Dam, TN, the son of the late James and Estell (Camp) Brooks.
William served in the United States Air Force.
William is survived by his wife, Diana (Williamson) Brooks of Clyde, whom he married in February 1964; sons: Timothy Brooks of Las Vegas, NV, and Scott Brooks of Clyde; daughter, Angela (Mike) Herner of Clyde; grandchildren: Chris Herner and Brandon Brooks; great-grandchildren: Allen Herner, Jason Herner, and Avery Herner; and sister, Joyce (Jack) Wilder of Tucson, AZ.
In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Brooks, Jr, and sister, Barbara Rapp.
Services will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made in William's honor to the Ohio Veteran's Home, 3416 Columbus Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 22 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service
504 E. McPherson Highway
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-6616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved