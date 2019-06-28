William "Bill" Theodore Balzer passed away on June 26th, 2019, at his home in Beaver, OH. Bill, who was 93 years old, was born in Beaver on January 9th, 1926. He was the son to the late Peter and Mable (Halterman) Balzer. He was married on July 17th, 1948, to his wife, Mary Ruth (Swann) Balzer who preceded him in death on August 13th, 2000. In their 50-plus year marriage Bill and Mary had two children, Cathy Burris of Powell, OH, and Richard W. Balzer of Lucasville, OH. They also have 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren; Bill was also one of seven siblings and has numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from Beaver High School in 1943. Bill was a member of the U.S Army from Jan. 1952 till Dec. 1953 and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal Germany and he was in the Army Reserves for 8 years and reached the rank of Corporal. Bill was also a founding and lifetime member of the Beaver V.F.W Post #9942. Bill also worked at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, OH, for 34 years from 1954 till 1988 as a Production Process Operator.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday July 2, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery with military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Friends may call from 5-8:00 P.M. Monday July 1, 2019, at the funeral home.

