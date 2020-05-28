Wilma Carol Mathews, 76, of Daytona Beach, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.

Wilma was born June 16th, 1943, to Zona Charles, in Wakefield, Ohio. She grew up there and was surrounded by the love of her 10 siblings.

On January, 19th, 1960, she married the love of her life, Russell E. Mathews. The happy couple raised two children, Russell E. Mathews II and Lori (Mathews) Hurley.

Wilma was preceded in death by her mother: Zona, brothers: Raymond (Martha), Homer (Lula), Bobby, Earl, Ray, and sisters: Gladys (Bob Kendall), Marie (James Boggs), Irene, and Flora (Bob Crabtree).

She is survived by her loving husband: Russ, her children: Russ II and Lori, her sister: Phyllis (Gary Stevens), granddaughter: Taylor (and fiancÃ©, James Apking), close cousins: Carol Jean and Bill Hattfield, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wilma was an active and proud wife, mother, sister, and nana.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on June 3, 2020, at the Bailey Chapel Cemetery in Piketown, Ohio.







