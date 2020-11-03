1/1
Wilma Donahue
1953 - 2020
Wilma Donahue, 67, of Carl Penn Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 7:11 a.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, in OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Wilma was born September 2, 1953, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Pard Montgomery and Missouri (Russell) Lewis. On August 27, 1968, she was united in marriage to James Donahue, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, James Dale (Pam Allen) Donahue, two grandchildren, James O.D. (Kierstin) Donahue and Izabella Donahue, three great-grandchildren, James O.L. Donahue, Finn Donahue and Maxx Donahue, two sisters, Phyllis (Cecil) Nickell and Geraldine Pinkerton, two brothers, Bill (Ellen Ison) Montgomery and Wendell Montgomery, best friend, Bonnie Bridenbaker, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rozena Ward.
Wilma was a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with Bro. Emerson Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13, 2020.
