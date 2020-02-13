|
|
Wyona Ruth Viar, 91, formerly of Waverly, Ohio, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Pavilion of Piketon after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born October 8, 1928, in Piketon, Ohio, daughter of the late Homer Ray and Maletha O'Brien Slagle. On February 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Rev. Lewis Viar and enjoyed a 60-year marriage together before he went to his heavenly home on December 3, 2007. Ruth is survived by two sons, Vernon Viar and wife Sharon of Waverly, Ohio, and Rev. Bruce Viar and wife Vicki of Chillicothe, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Walden Slagle, sister-in-law Betty Slagle, and a niece Kathy Slagle.
Ruth was converted at an early age and enjoyed sharing in her husband's ministry. She played piano, guitar and sang in church. She sang and played guitar for many years with a childhood friend, Ruth Beekman, in revivals, special services and on a radio program. She also taught Sunday School, VBS, and many other duties in her husband's churches he served. She taught and cooked at the Churches of Christ in Christian Union South Central District Youth Camps and Camp Meetings at Nipgen, Ohio. She was a member of the Bonds Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union and also attended the High Street Church of Christ in Christian Union when she lived with her son.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Larry Moore and Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow in McBee Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 16, 2020