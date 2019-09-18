Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Bales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Sue Bales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Sue Bales Obituary
Yvonne Sue Bales, 72, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home. She was born October 7, 1946, in Pike County to Charles and Mildred Wells Kemper. On October 24, 1964, she was united in marriage to Robert Dyke who preceded her in death on August 27, 1984. On April 15, 1989, she was united in marriage to Dallas Bales who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jamie Dyke and Robert (Marcia) Dyke, both of Waverly; a daughter, Angela (Tony) Brewster of Chillicothe; a step-son, Scott Bales of Chillicothe; a step-daughter, Kim McGraw of Logan; a grandson, Adam Richardson; a sister, Joanne Swinning and a brother, William Kemper. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, David "Mack", Donald and Robert Kemper, and a granddaughter, Brianna Richardson.
She was a retired nursing assistant at the VA Hospital of Chillicothe and a member of Pleasant Hill Community Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Randy Kemper officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now