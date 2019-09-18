|
Yvonne Sue Bales, 72, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home. She was born October 7, 1946, in Pike County to Charles and Mildred Wells Kemper. On October 24, 1964, she was united in marriage to Robert Dyke who preceded her in death on August 27, 1984. On April 15, 1989, she was united in marriage to Dallas Bales who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Jamie Dyke and Robert (Marcia) Dyke, both of Waverly; a daughter, Angela (Tony) Brewster of Chillicothe; a step-son, Scott Bales of Chillicothe; a step-daughter, Kim McGraw of Logan; a grandson, Adam Richardson; a sister, Joanne Swinning and a brother, William Kemper. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, David "Mack", Donald and Robert Kemper, and a granddaughter, Brianna Richardson.
She was a retired nursing assistant at the VA Hospital of Chillicothe and a member of Pleasant Hill Community Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Randy Kemper officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 18, 2019