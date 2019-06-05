Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Oblates of Saint Joseph church Santa Cruz , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aimee born November 9, 1922, in Stockton, CA passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. First child to Sodie and Helen (Burubeltz) Arbios.

Joining sisters Marie Boyle and Helen Sobczak in heaven; brother James B. Arbios (Lorene) resides in St. Helena, CA.

Attended St. Agnes Grammar School, St. Mary's High School and College of Pacific (student body president in 1943-44) in Stockton.

Married USAAF Lt. Henry Chick III (RIP 2007), of Kansas City, MO in 1944.

Loving mother to sons, Russell Paul (Suzy) of Laguna, CA, William Shaw (Suzanne-RIP 2016) of Scottsdale, and James Philip (Penny) of Lake Elsinore, CA; devoted grandmother to Shelby, Donald, Tyler, Chris, Billy, Melissa, Kimberly, David, Genevieve, and Caroline; great-grandmother to Sutton, Chase, Zelda, Sage, and Twyla.

Inspired many pupils for 24 years as a beloved teacher at Ingleside Elementary (Phoenix) and Pueblo Elementary (Scottsdale). Earned a Master's Degree in Education from Arizona State in 1965.

Long-time resident of Paradise Valley, AZ. Enjoyed traveling to areas of the world she taught about, exploring the Arizona desert, and listening to classical music.

Mass to be said in her honor at 11:00 A.M. on July 18, 2019 at the Oblates of Saint Joseph church in Santa Cruz, CA. Placed in the columbarium with Henry at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

A glorious lady with a sharp wit and a kind word for everyone. To know her was to love her. May she rest in eternal peace and joy. Donations to Phoenix Assistance League.





