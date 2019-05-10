Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred F. Thiede. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred F. Thiede, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away April 17, 2017. He was born in Norwood Park, Illinois on April 8, 1930.

Al enlisted in the US Army in 1948 and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in 1953.

He was employed as an electrician at Universal Oil Products and supervised the shops and labs in the company until retiring and moving to Arizona in 1993.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rosemary (Keller) Thiede, two sons, Gary (Michelle) Thiede and Mark (Carla) Thiede, three step sons, Frank (Sharon) Keller, Don Keller, Bob Keller, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Al loved sports, he played baseball in the US Army and was an avid golfer.

The family is asking that donations and memorial gifts be sent to the Lord of Life Luthern Church, in Sun City West, where Al served as an usher for nineteen years. Memorial services will be in Illinois.





Alfred F. Thiede, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away April 17, 2017. He was born in Norwood Park, Illinois on April 8, 1930.Al enlisted in the US Army in 1948 and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in 1953.He was employed as an electrician at Universal Oil Products and supervised the shops and labs in the company until retiring and moving to Arizona in 1993.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rosemary (Keller) Thiede, two sons, Gary (Michelle) Thiede and Mark (Carla) Thiede, three step sons, Frank (Sharon) Keller, Don Keller, Bob Keller, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Al loved sports, he played baseball in the US Army and was an avid golfer.The family is asking that donations and memorial gifts be sent to the Lord of Life Luthern Church, in Sun City West, where Al served as an usher for nineteen years. Memorial services will be in Illinois. Published in NewsZapAZ on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close