Alfred F. Thiede, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away April 17, 2017. He was born in Norwood Park, Illinois on April 8, 1930.
Al enlisted in the US Army in 1948 and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in 1953.
He was employed as an electrician at Universal Oil Products and supervised the shops and labs in the company until retiring and moving to Arizona in 1993.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rosemary (Keller) Thiede, two sons, Gary (Michelle) Thiede and Mark (Carla) Thiede, three step sons, Frank (Sharon) Keller, Don Keller, Bob Keller, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Al loved sports, he played baseball in the US Army and was an avid golfer.
The family is asking that donations and memorial gifts be sent to the Lord of Life Luthern Church, in Sun City West, where Al served as an usher for nineteen years. Memorial services will be in Illinois.
Published in NewsZapAZ on May 10, 2019