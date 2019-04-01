Ann Bledsoe

Ann Bledsoe, passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by her husband and family. She is survived by her husband, Donald Bledsoe; three children, Deedee Reich (Tim), Jim Bledsoe (Naomi), Barry Bledsoe; grandchildren: Brett (Ciara) Barton, Chad (Jenna) Barton, Ryan Baldaras, Emiko Bledsoe, Akimi Bledsoe; and great-grandchildren, Asher and Adalyn Barton; and sister, Becky St. Clair (Al). She is preceded in death by her son, Jerry Alan; father, James Fleck; mother, Nelda Nelson; and sister Coco Helzer.
A memorial will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 1:00 P.M. at Regency Mortuary, 9850 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351.
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Rd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 875-7500
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 1, 2019
