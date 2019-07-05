Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Helen Winsor. View Sign Service Information Regency Mortuary 9850 W. Thunderbird Rd Sun City , AZ 85351 (623)-875-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Helen Winsor of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born April 28, 1920 in New Bedford, MA, the beloved daughter of Helen (née Tomkiewicz) and Stanley Kobovski.

Ann received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, and her Master's degree in Education from the University of Oregon. During her distinguished 40 year career as an educator, she taught elementary school students in Connecticut, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon and finally in California, where she was appointed Head of the Remedial Reading Program for San Rafael City Schools. It was Ann's lifelong passion to help her students learn to love to read as much as she did.

Upon retiring from teaching, Ann moved to Arizona, where she enjoyed hiking, skiing, yoga and working in her garden. She was active in the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters, and was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise. Ann is survived by her daughter, Dianne, and her many dear friends.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at noon, following the regular church service, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise: 17540 N. Ave. of the Arts, Surprise, AZ 85378. Fr- iends are warmly invited to attend, and to share tributes on Ann's Memory Wall at

Memorial gifts in honor of Ann Helen Winsor may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise.





