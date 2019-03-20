Ara Mayian, 81, a 78-year resident of Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods, died on March 4th from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Arizona, where he had moved in 2015.
He was a longtime usher at St. Ita's Catholic Church, and a longtime volunteer at the Edgewater Historical Society.
Ara worked for many years as a computer programmer for several large Chicago corporations. He was a proud graduate of St. Ita's elementary school, and St. George High School in Evanston.
Ara is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty); his brother, Stephen; sister-in-law, Carol; niece, Danielle Kraus; and grandniece, Kathryn; and grand-nephew, John Kraus.
A celebration of life will be held later at the discretion of the family. Please join Ara's family in sharing memories, photos and/or videos for his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 20, 2019