Arthur Cleon Helmuth, 86, of Sun City West, AZ, died February 23, 2019 in Sun City West, AZ. He was born March 13, 1932 in Buffalo, NY to Samuel and Geneva Helmuth.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Valerie Johnston; son, Craig Helmuth; and grandson, Rhobert Johnston. He was preceded in death in 2012 by his wife, Roberta Helmuth.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 5, 2019