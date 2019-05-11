Austin, long-time resident of both Denver, Colorado and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, died in Carefree, Arizona at 96 years of age. He was born in Leadville, Colorado to Joseph J. McKenna and Mary E. Hazeltine.
He proudly served with the famed 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops during World War II. He was an executive in the Denver advertising industry and an artist.
He is preceded in death by wives Mary Lou and Frances, and survived by son Sean, of Silt, CO; daughters Mary Pat (Ed), of Cave Creek, AZ and Maureen (Peter) of Boulder, CO; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the 10th Mountain Division Foundation https://www.tenthmountainfoundation.org
Arrangements by Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, Sun City, AZ. Find full obituary and more info online: www.MenkeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on May 11, 2019