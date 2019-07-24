Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Elaine "Bobby" Brunson. View Sign Service Information St. Joachim and St. Anne Catholic Church 11625 N 111th Ave Sun City, AZ 85351 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby, loved dearly by her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and relatives, has left this world in exchange for an eternal life with Our Father in Heaven. At the time of her passing on June 16, 2019, she was surrounded by loving family at her home in Sun City, AZ.

Born on April 6, 1927 in Denver, CO to George Vincent Burns and Catherine (Callahan- Burns) Quigley, she spent the majority of her youth, as did her sister, Sister Mary Patricia Burns of the Visitation Order in Annecy, France, who predeceased her in 2005. Living so close to the Rocky Mountains, she developed a deep love for the mountains where she enjoyed many years of horseback riding, snow skiing, and ice skating. It was in Denver where she met the love of her life, and became the wife of Robert E. Brunson, of Corona, CA. He has predeceased her in Oct of 2005. Together, they raised their 9 children as she followed her husbands' transfers around the country. Having lived in CA, CO, AZ, VA, NH, and then back to Sun City, AZ upon retirement, where they also resided at Sunrise Lake, NH during the summer, they watched their family grow to include their 9 children: Mary Bourke (husband Jack), Robert L. Brunson (Sheryl), Michael Brunson (Arlene), Christopher Brunson (Gerry), Patricia Double (Donald), Kathleen Elliot (Rich), Susan Temple (Matthew), Joan Brunson, James Brunson (Sue), including their 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Bobby had a wonderful sense of adventure, great sense of humor, and lived for the love of her family. She was our true matriarch in every sense of the word and will be greatly missed.

Celebration of Life and Service will be held at St. Joachim and St. Anne Parish Sun City, AZ at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 with interment immediately to follow at Sunrise Memorial Park in Sun City, AZ. If so moved, in lieu of flowers, it was our mothers' wish for donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 in gratitude for their loving care and support of her life



Published in NewsZapAZ on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close