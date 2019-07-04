Barbara Pfenning Harris, 84, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away June 28, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN in 1935, she graduated from Humboldt High School and the University of Minnesota. In 1963, she married Charles (Pat) Harris.
She is survived by her siblings, Helen Penk and Peter Pfenning (Linda); her daughters: Louise Harris, Sue Weldon (Mike) and Carron Harris (Shelly Johnson); and her grandchildren: Molly, Emma & Charlie Weldon.
Barb was a great friend to many and beloved for her great game playing skills. Her presence will be missed at numerous dining, kitchen and game tables near and far.
There will be a private family service held later this summer and she will be buried alongside Pat in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 4, 2019