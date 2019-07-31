Bethelene, daughter of Barney and Dorotha Lilienthal, passed away July 16, 2019 at the age of 80. Beth was born March 19, 1939 on a farm near Trenton, NE where she was raised.
She moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1960 with her husband Ray Victor Madsen, to whom she was married for 59 years.
Beth loved fishing and traveling with her husband in their RV. She also enjoyed needlepoint, tatting, and crocheting, but her true passion was playing bridge.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; her siblings, Polly, Genice and Larry; a son, Michael; a daughter, Victoria; and grandsons, Aaron and Glen. She was preceded in death by her son, Marc.
In lieu of a memorial service, there is an online tribute at RegencyMortuary.com.
Published in NewsZapAZ on July 31, 2019