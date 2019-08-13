Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Hansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bette died in her sleep at home early Saturday morning August 3, 2019. She had battled COPD for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde Hansen; her daughters, Leigh Hansen and Lynne Trench (husband Bart); and her grandchildren, Jack, Norah, and Ryanne.

Bette Lynn Forgy was born September 24, 1938 in Wichita Kansas. Growing up and attending college in Kansas, Bette made many close friends that she kept for her whole life. She attended Kansas University, was in the Chi Omega Sorority, and graduated with a degree in business.

She moved to Denver and worked for Honeywell Incorporated. She moved to Minneapolis and worked for Donaldson's as a manager.

She married Clyde Hansen on November 21, 1970. At this point she stayed home to care for her daughters.

Later, she got her Master's degree in Psychology and worked for and later managed Family Therapy and Recovery Center. She retired to Sun City West, AZ and enjoyed playing tennis and golf.

She was much loved and will be missed. Memorials can be sent to Southland Hospice.





Bette died in her sleep at home early Saturday morning August 3, 2019. She had battled COPD for many years.She is survived by her husband, Clyde Hansen; her daughters, Leigh Hansen and Lynne Trench (husband Bart); and her grandchildren, Jack, Norah, and Ryanne.Bette Lynn Forgy was born September 24, 1938 in Wichita Kansas. Growing up and attending college in Kansas, Bette made many close friends that she kept for her whole life. She attended Kansas University, was in the Chi Omega Sorority, and graduated with a degree in business.She moved to Denver and worked for Honeywell Incorporated. She moved to Minneapolis and worked for Donaldson's as a manager.She married Clyde Hansen on November 21, 1970. At this point she stayed home to care for her daughters.Later, she got her Master's degree in Psychology and worked for and later managed Family Therapy and Recovery Center. She retired to Sun City West, AZ and enjoyed playing tennis and golf.She was much loved and will be missed. Memorials can be sent to Southland Hospice. Published in NewsZapAZ on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close