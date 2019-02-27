Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Heimark Kitchell. View Sign

Betty Heimark Kitchell of Paradise Valley, AZ died peacefully on February 18, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Betty was born June 22, 1920 in Rochester, MN to Julius J. Heimark, M.D. and Esther Moe Heimark. With her exceptional mind, strong Norwegian ancestry, and two younger brothers, Jack and Bruce, she learned how to lead in her own unique and courageous way. When she graduated early from high school in Fairmont, MN, she drove with a friend to attend secretarial school in Los Angeles in 1937. That was followed by a year at St. Olaf College before she happily transferred to Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA. Intending to study medicine, she majored in zoology, and met the love of her life, Sam Kitchell, who was attending Amherst College.

Sam and Betty were married in 1943 after Sam completed Officer Training School and before he headed to WWII with the Navy. Not long after Sam's return from the war, she found herself bundling up three babies in snowsuits in wintry Massachusetts. "Sam," she said, "if you want to be a contractor who's able to build year-round and we're going to have more children, wouldn't it be better to head West?" That pioneering spirit and practical mind inspired the family move to Phoenix, AZ in the summer of 1948 when the population was a mere 75,000 people.

She sewed children's clothes, made life-long friends, and created homes and a life around Kitchell Contractors and five children. Her dream of medical school fell to the wayside but she never stopped reading, learning, birding and exploring. She was a terrific bridge player, knitter, a political debater, and an enthusiastic international traveler.

She was a community activist as a Charter Member and President of The Foundation for Blind Children, a member of The Junior League of Phoenix, Chairman of The Board of Visitors, and Board Member of Maricopa County Board of Health. She was also actively involved in volunteer work with the United Fund, the Phoenix Art Museum, the Symphony and the Desert Botanical Garden.

She will also be remembered for the times she and Sam avidly read books together in their cozy den, explored China before it first opened to Western travelers, boated in the Pacific Northwest and into Alaska in their Grand Banks trawler, argued about politics, gave critical advice, wondered if they would survive their children's escapades in the wild 60's and always created beauty wherever they lived. They shared a deep love for and support of the arts and local artists as well as strong educational opportunities for their children and grandchildren.

Her beloved husband Sam died in 2006 and their daughter Jane in 2013.

She is survived by her children Kaaren Kitchell (Richard) of Paris, France; Jon Kitchell (Leatrice) of Phoenix; Ann Denk (Greg) of Paradise Valley; and Suki Edwards (Fred) of Paradise Valley, as well as nine grandchildren Bayu Angermeyer, Rachel Kitchell, Towner Kitchell, Lisanne Murray, Ryan Murray (Meghan), Kari Denk, Clay Denk (Erin), Sally Brunski (Jeff) and Jonathan Edwards, plus seven great grandchildren Sylas & Kieran Murray, Samantha MacDonald, Kitch, Wally & Finley Denk and Sadie Brunski, and her loyal labradoodle Zoe.

The family is grateful to Maribel and Jun Biso and Dannette Joseph for their devoted and professional care. A private family ceremony is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Desert Botanical Garden 1201 N. Galvin Parkway Phoenix AZ 85008





