Obituary

Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2019, at Amy's Assisted Living in Phoenix, AZ, at age 79.

Betty was born on May 5, 1940, in Denver, CO, to Amos "Mike" and Marjorie Maxine (Maxwell) Morrison. Her father was working at the time in Grand Lake, CO. Later, she and her parents relocated to the Morrison family farm in Mitchell Valley, NE, where she spent her childhood helping her dad with the farm chores.

She attended Gering High School, Gering, NE, graduating in 1958. Betty went into nurse's training but soon discovered her true calling was teaching so after a brief stint working in a doctor's office in Prescott, AZ, she moved to Oregon where she obtained her Bachelor's in Education. Her first teaching job was in the greater Chicago, IL, area but she was soon on the move again to Greeley, CO. Betty taught 2nd grade for 27 years at Platte Valley Elementary School in Kersey, CO before retiring in 1995.

Betty married Patrick Wayne Holohan on August 11, 1979, in Greeley, CO. Upon their retirement in 1995, they moved to Sun City West, AZ, where they enjoyed resort-style living including tennis, biking, and golf. They joined the Desert Palms Presbyterian Church and Betty was very actively involved, serving as a Deacon for several years. Betty was very social and found her bridge ladies to be her avenue to forming new, long-lasting friendships.

Betty and Pat loved to travel and spent one summer seeing the United States in their 5th-wheel trailer. They also embarked on many cruises where they made many memories. Betty's love of music shone through in her accomplished keyboard skills including the piano and marimba which she continued long into her golden years. She and Pat had a passion for live music and the theater, so they attended Broadway musicals, symphony concerts, pops concerts, jazz festivals wherever they lived.

In 2014, due to Betty's declining health, she and Pat moved to Prescott, AZ, to be closer to family. When Betty's dementia became more advanced, she was admitted to Amy's Assisted Living in the summer of 2016 where she resided until her death.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; her father, Mike; her mother, Maxine; and her stepson, Tom Holohan.

She is survived by her brother, Bert Morrison and wife Patty; her niece, Chanda Morrison Whiteley; her nephew, Chad Morrison; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews all of Loveland, CO; her stepdaughter, Elizabeth Holohan (Larry) of Prescott, AZ; her grandson, Ryan Holohan of Austin, TX; her adopted daughter, Debra Russell of Glendale, AZ; and numerous cousins.

Funeral arrangements are pending.





