"Betty Pimm remembered as a kind, loving, artistic spirit."

Family and friends of the late Betty Pimm met to celebrate her life during a memorial service at the Catholic Church of the Resurrection March 1, 2019. "Betty was a person who loved life and lived it to its fullest," said Julie Bannarman, who delivered the eulogy on behalf of the Pimm family.

Pimm was born Betty-Lou Pflughaupt on May 11, 1950, in Athabasca, Alberta. She would spend much of her childhood growing up in Grandhaven near Fort St. John. "She grew up having to be a leader, teacher, and referee to her younger brothers. That shaped her into a strong, no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is young lady," Bannarman said. When Pimm was 15, she started her first job at the Glacier Drug Store in Fort St. John, and used some of her earnings to help support the family. "That's the kind of person she was, always looking after everyone else first," Bannarman said.

When Pimm was 16, her friends Susan and Doug picked her up to go to a dance in Dawson Creek. The two were playing matchmaker, and also picked up Doug's friend Darwin to join them. After that night, Darwin and Betty were inseparable. "There were many dates, commonly chaperoned by Betty's one year-old brother, Kirk," Bannarman said.

The two married on March 16, 1968, in the chapel at the Fort St. John Hospital. Their family started soon after with the birth of sons Ted and Clint. The two worked hard to raise their family, with Darwin working long hours in the oil industry and building houses. Betty worked at the drug store, then IGA, then a travel agency before handling the books and looking after renters when they moved into real estate.

In spite of all their work, the couple still had time for lots of sports, for themselves, and for their kids: bowling, curling, skiing, boating, and they took a family vacation when they could. "Betty was a loving grandmother, who enjoyed knitting and sewing for her grandkids. Many Christmases, Betty's granddaughters would dress in pretty handmade dresses," Bannarman said. "She also created beautiful works of stained glass to decorate the house or give to friends." As they got older, Betty and Darwin travelled the world, visiting Europe, Asia, the U.S., the Caribbean, and travelling across Canada. They would spent winters in Sun City West, AZ, for some years, but always called Fort St. John home.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Darwin; along with their sons, Ted (Coral) and Clint (Lara); and her grandchildren: Koltan, Forest, Daniel, Breila, Sky, Meghan, Alison, and Anna.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Betty's memory to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation Cancer Treatment Fund.





10315 - 102 Street

Fort St. John , BC V1J 4B9

