Baird Funeral Home 555 N. Market St. Troy , OH 45373 (937)-339-2602

Beverly, age 81, from Sun City, Arizona, passed away peacefully July 12, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital due to a stroke. She was born September 22, 1937 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Talbot and Mamie Aymond, but spent most of her formative years in New Iberia, Louisiana.

She married Gary L. Slough in April of 1956 and raised 3 children. In 1980, she married Robert G. Davis and added 2 step-children to her family. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Beverly is survived by her brother and wife, Kenneth and Lee Aymond (Glasgow, KY); her two sons and their wives, Michael and Susie Slough (Williamsburg, VA), Rick and Deborah Slough (Troy, OH); and her daughter, Terri Slough (Troy, OH); step-son, John Davis (Columbus, OH); and step-daughter and husband, Ann and Stan Bastelli (Waco, Texas); grandchildren: Diana Sanford, Katlyn Slough, Kelly Hibbard, Cassandra Podskalny, Denise Shellenberg, Leslie West, Ricky Slough II, Joshua Stump, and Shawn Gregory; and two grand-cats; plus eleven great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Beverly worked various jobs in Troy, OH before moving to Sun City, Arizona with her beloved husband, Robert. She worked at First National Bank, School Secretary at St. Patrick's, Miami County Auditors office and Borchers Construction Company (Tipp City, OH). In Sun City, Arizona, she served two terms as an elected Sun City Recreational Board member.

Beverly's greatest love was family, visiting the family in Ohio for one to two months every summer, and was introduced to new adventures at every visit. She loved traveling, especially on cruise ships. She had a vivacious personality and always made friends everywhere she went. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and served on several committees at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Sun City, Arizona. As a full member of the Elks Lodge #2559, she was active in supporting and entertaining the Veterans as a bingo caller. Golf, whether playing at Willowcreek or Palmbrook or just watching, was a highlight of her life, with her greatest honor of attending the coveted Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia where her granddaughter and husband, Denise and John Shellenberg live. She was an organizer and a planner finding joy in establishing a Hand and Foot Canasta card club at the Palmbrook Golf Course in Sun City, Arizona.

She had a wonderful life and we are grateful to all who helped make it so.

Please give generously to any local Veterans program or St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church meal program "in memory" of Beverly Ann Davis. A mass and burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City, Arizona at a later date, and a private family service will be held in Troy, Ohio to be determined. Condolences may be expressed through





