Carl, 94, passed away quietly on February 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife, Anna (Dee) Birch-Mccurdy, two daughters: Connie, and Debbie.

He was born in Mercer, PA. on May 13, 1924, attended and graduated from Mercer High School. While attending high school he spent the summers working on the Mercer county roads breaking up concrete in preparation of the building of a new highway. Carl attended Grove City College until he joined the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant. After Flight School he was transferred to England in 1941 near the end of World War II and served as a Navigator/Bombardier on a 817 bomber flying missions over Germany, which hastened the collapse of Germany's fight against the Allied Forces.

On May 13, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. a Memorial Service will be held at Palm West Community Church, 13845 Stardust Blvd., Sun City West, AZ conducted jointly by Pastors Bruce Schipul and Jim Kennon. Following the service, an Internment of the ashes will be held at the Shepherd of The Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, conducted by Pastor Hirt. Following the ceremony, light refreshments will be held at Palm West Community Church in Hoover Hall.





