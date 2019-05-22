Carmen was born May 23, 1933 in Des Moines, IA; and preceded in death by father, Donald W. Davis and mother, Helen Thomas Davis. Passed peacefully on May 10, 2019 in Sun City West, AZ.
She married October 22, 1955 to, and survived by husband of 63 years; James R. Barrett, Sr. Additional Survivors include: Children: Jim (Joyce) of Columbus OH, Anne of Rochester MN, Kathy of Rochester MN, and Bob (Lynn) of Surprise AZ. Three grandchildren and two siblings Connie Nease of Hays KS, and Don Davis of Des Moines IA.
Early education marked by the graduation from St. Joseph's Academy ('51), and credentials to be a Registered Nurse, from the Mercy School of Nursing ('54); Des Moines, IA. Work experience was gained in a variety of efforts at Mercy Hospital; Des Moines. Homemaker West Des Moines, IA; Edina, MN; Sun City West, AZ.
Pursuits of various interests were passionate and life-long. Had compiled an extensive genealogical history of both sides of her family. Beautiful cloths, runners, and doilies adorn the family's table tops. Intricate handmade quilts, hats, scarves, and blankets kept the family warm and served as a reminder of priorities.
Occasions together were Special, made so by a loving environment, a comfortable home, and her delicious meals.
Please join Carmen's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in NewsZapAZ on May 22, 2019