Carol, 70, of Sun City, passed away May 28, 2019. She was a former member of the Sun City Prides, block watch captain, and member of Faith Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Amber Garland and Audra Schutz; step-sons, Eric and Scott; step-daughter, Lynette Anderson; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 16000 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ.
Donations may be made to Arizona Humane Society, Attn: Development Dept., 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 1, 2019