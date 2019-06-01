Carol Geier

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
  • "Bob, So very sorry to read about the loss of your wife. ..."
    - Jim & Carol Kunce
  • - C M
  • "Bob, Lori and I are very sorry for your loss and will keep..."
    - Bill Lamping
  • "So sorry to hear about Carol. Jim and I send our sympathy."
    - Sue Cawhon
Service Information
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ
85351
(623)-979-6451
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Presbyterian Church
16000 N. Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol, 70, of Sun City, passed away May 28, 2019. She was a former member of the Sun City Prides, block watch captain, and member of Faith Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Amber Garland and Audra Schutz; step-sons, Eric and Scott; step-daughter, Lynette Anderson; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 16000 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ.
Donations may be made to Arizona Humane Society, Attn: Development Dept., 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sun City, AZ   (623) 979-6451
funeral home direction icon