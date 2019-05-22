Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn of Sun City West, AZ, passed away on April 30, 2019.

Born on June 26, 1941 in Atlantic, Iowa to Helene Marie (Norby) Middleton and Caryl Alfred Middleton.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Brad Jarvey; son, Trent Alexander Jarvey and his wife Tera; and grandchildren: Aimee (Driscoll)Homstead, Lucas and Jenna in Grand Forks, North Dakota; son, Carter Alan Jarvey, Arlington, Virginia; brother, J. Howard Middleton and his wife Lorraine in Cummings, Georgia.

Carolyn attended Iowa State Teacher's College, Grade School and High School, graduating in 1959. Also referred to as The Lab School. The Lab School had a devoted couple, who were educators and musicians. Starting in kindergarten all students were required to play a musical instrument. Carolyn's choice was the violin and participated in grade school and high school orchestra performances. In later years, Carolyn played violin in the Sun City West Chamber Orchestra. Carolyn was also an accomplished musician with the Piano and the Recorder.

Iowa State Teacher's College, which is now named University of Northern Iowa, or UNI. Carolyn has a B.S. in Business Education.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.

Carolyn will be remembered forever by her loving husband of 54 years.

Services will be held out of state.





