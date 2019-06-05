Carrol, 90, died peacefully at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
He was born November 15, 1928 in Fort Wayne, IN the only child of the late Paige L. and Irene M. (Turner) Stiles. His formative years were spent in Washington Twp., Whitley County. He graduated from South Whitley High School in 1946. He began college at Manchester College then transferring to Purdue University where he earned a bachelor's in chemical engineering.
On December 24, 1947, he was united in marriage to Lois Evelyn Beard. After completing his education, the couple moved to Akron, OH. Following their retirement, they moved to Sun City West, AZ. In January 2017, they moved back to South Whitley.
For 41 years he worked for the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, Akron, OH in their synthetic rubber division. He became a plant manager in Akron, Ohio and Port Jerome, France and later a division manager over several states.
Chemical engineering was his vocation but music was his advocation. He was a talented tenor. He also played the saxophone, clarinet, and the piano. While in Sun City West, he directed the Westernaires Chorus performing throughout the area. He was an avid golfer and in his younger years, played in the softball leagues.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Lois; three children, Laraine K. (Gerrard) Bossé, Sun City Festival, AZ, Randall J. (Eileen) Stiles, Henderson, NV and Kendall W. (Rebecca) Stiles, Springville, UT; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held on Saturday at the Peabody Retirement Community Chapel, 400 W. 7th Street, North Manchester, IN. Burial was at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
