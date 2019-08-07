Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Char Kolar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Char passed away surrounded by beloved family on July 27, 2019. Born on January 12, 1929 in Chicago, IL, her unique spirit and life long commitment to march to her own beat was clear.

Raising her children Cathy Dell and George Kolar was her first career and after moving to Arizona she worked for Coca-Cola.

She was passionate about her hometown Cubbies and Bulls, but most important to her was family. Char cared for her parents, James and Mildred Kostka, until their deaths in 1985 and 1990 respectively. All those she encountered in her life will miss her vivacious, indomitable spirit.

Char's spirit was evident in her bright blue eye shadow, long sparkling nails, and tickets for racing in the HOV lane with her stuffed bear, Mr. Magoo. Colorful language and a love of life will be part of her lasting legacy that shaped the family members she leaves behind.

She is preceded in death by her, sister Lauretta Solakiewicz. She is survived by her sister, Betty Cech; daughter, Cathy Dell (cat Sissy); son, George Kolar (wife Terrie); grandson, Geoff Kolar (wife Kirsten and son Grant); granddaughter, Katie Wilke (husband Aaron and daughter Leighton); niece, Janine Lebsock (husband Larry and daughter Anjila and son John); and nephew, John Solakiewicz (wife Jeanne and daughter Annie).

Char will be laid to rest in Sun City Memorial Park in Sun City, AZ next to her parents, James and Mildred Kostka.





Published in NewsZapAZ on Aug. 7, 2019

