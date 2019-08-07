Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Brock Hogle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life event has been scheduled at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, WA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 to honor Clifford Brock Hogle. Clifford, better known as "Coach" was fully engaged in life and lived 86 great years. Sadly, he passed on January 5, 2019.

Coach's son, Scott, commented "While I know Dad's friends in Sun City West won't be able to attend his Celebration of Life event it was important to me that they know we're having a service for my father. The venue for the event, Nathan Hale High School, couldn't be more perfect as it's the school where my father coached and won his numerous Metro and State Championships."

Coach was widely known in Sun City West for his annual Christmas display on Alta Loma Drive which drew increasing traffic with each passing year. In the Seattle area, however, he's remembered for his coaching career and his talent for getting people to perform beyond their perceived abilities.

A website honoring Coach has been established and contains over 150 pictures spanning his 86 great years. The website can be found at





