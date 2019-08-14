Craig was born on May 23, 1953 in Devils Lake, ND and passed away on July 11, 2019 in his home in Sun City, AZ. He was the first child of Vernon and Donna Petterson.
He grew up in Brocket, ND, Ada, MN and West Fargo, ND. Enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served for four years. After discharge he lived in California and did construction work. Later on, he joined the Teamsters. Upon retiring from there he made major improvements to his home.
He is survived by his Mother, Donna Petterson, Sun City, AZ; brother, Dan Petterson, Sun City, AZ; sister, Jill Petterson, Phoenix, AZ; and brother, Thomas, New Zealand; two nieces, Kimberly Petterson and Rachelle Petterson; and nephew, Daniel Petterson.
He was proceeded in death by his father in 1970. Craig will be greatly missed and always remembered by his family and friends.
There will be a private service to be held at a later date.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Aug. 14, 2019