Davene Nelson, born March 8, 1938, went to be with the Lord on March 13th, 2019 after a long illness.

She leaves behind a daughter, Roberta (Bobbi) and her son-in-law, Darrell for which she made her home. A son John, a son Jim who passed in 2017, and a grandson, Robert, who died in 2010. A granddaughter, Lauralee and a great-granddaughter (Maddy). She also had four wonderful step-sons, Richard, Brian, Kevin and Jeff, all of the New England area.

She was a member of the Red Hat Dazzlers of Sun City for many years. She loved to paint about anything. She was a terrific artist and loved to play the organ. She had many wonderful friends, Shirley Cass, formally of Arizona, was her best friend. She will be sorely missed.

Contributions can be made to help scleroderma. An extreme form of Arthritis.





