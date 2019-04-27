Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Burrows. View Sign Service Information Bellevue Heights Church Bapt 9440 W Hutton Dr Sun City, AZ 85351 Send Flowers Obituary

David entered his eternal home on April 16, 2019 at Royal Oaks Life Care Community. He was born in Portadownn, Northern Ireland on March 31, 1921.

He immigrated to the U.S.A. with his wife, Mena, and his son Robert Alan. They arrived at Ellis Island on Valentine's Day in 1951.

He was ordained into the American Baptist Churches in 1952. He completed 55 years in the active ministry serving in 6 churches in Pennsylvania and Arizona. He retired in 1986 as Pastor Emeritus of Bellevue Heights Church in Sun City.

He was pivotal in the founding of Benevilla, a nonprofit organization providing a variety of support services to people in the Sun City area.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mena Burrows. He is survived by his children: Alan, David, Lynne and Peter. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bellevue Heights Church, 9440 W. Hutton Dr., Sun City, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bennevilla, P.O. Box 8450, Surprise, AZ. 85374.





