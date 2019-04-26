Dennis, age 82, was born June 30, 1936 in Chicago, IL and passed away on April 24, 2019 at his home in Surprise, AZ.
Dennis graduated with a business degree from the University of Illinois, after which he moved to the Philadelphia area to start a career in the specialty chemical and raw materials industry. Here he met the love of his life Marcianna (nee Szymkowski) who became his wife of 34 years.
In 1977 he purchased the E.W. Kaufmann Co. which he led successfully for 20 years, after which time he retired to Surprise, AZ.
Dennis enjoyed many things in life including family gatherings, golf (hitting 3 holes in one), ushering at church, traveling to Europe, California, and Alaska, poker nights, smooth jazz, and politics.
He is survived by his four children and spouses: Lisa, Dennis (Lori), Edmund (Kelly), and Estelle (Don); as well as his beloved grandchildren: Derek, Alyssa, Amanda, Dennis III, Caroline, Katelyn, and Elizabeth.
Services in Arizona will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Prince of Peace Church, 14818 W. Deer Valley Road. Additional graveside services will be held at St. John Newman Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont, PA.
Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley 9435 W. Peoria Ave. Peoria, AZ 85345, or Prince of Peace Church 1481 W. Deer Valley Rd., Sun City West 85375 in his honor. Please join the family of Dennis in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 26, 2019