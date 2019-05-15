Dessie, 93 years, passed from this life on April 12, 2019, in Peoria, AZ, with her family by her side. Dessie O'Dell Jones was born on September 16, 1925 in Mesa, AZ.
She is survived by her daughters Suzanne and Iris and their families. She is also survived by the families of her late husband, Robert and daughter, Valerie and the families of her late brothers Bill, Frank, Ellis, sisters Cleo and her beloved twin Tressie.
She lived in California, New Mexico, Texas, Japan, Canada, and the majority of time in Arizona where she and her husband retired. Loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.
Dessie was an accomplished artist who received many awards and taught classes. She also wrote several short stories and a book that described growing up in the Depression Era. She enjoyed an active life style which included tennis, bowling, and dancing. Her enthusiasm for life and embracing as much as she could was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was well loved, and she will be greatly missed.
