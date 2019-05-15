Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dessie Ernspiker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dessie, 93 years, passed from this life on April 12, 2019, in Peoria, AZ, with her family by her side. Dessie O'Dell Jones was born on September 16, 1925 in Mesa, AZ.

She is survived by her daughters Suzanne and Iris and their families. She is also survived by the families of her late husband, Robert and daughter, Valerie and the families of her late brothers Bill, Frank, Ellis, sisters Cleo and her beloved twin Tressie.

She lived in California, New Mexico, Texas, Japan, Canada, and the majority of time in Arizona where she and her husband retired. Loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.

Dessie was an accomplished artist who received many awards and taught classes. She also wrote several short stories and a book that described growing up in the Depression Era. She enjoyed an active life style which included tennis, bowling, and dancing. Her enthusiasm for life and embracing as much as she could was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was well loved, and she will be greatly missed.





Dessie, 93 years, passed from this life on April 12, 2019, in Peoria, AZ, with her family by her side. Dessie O'Dell Jones was born on September 16, 1925 in Mesa, AZ.She is survived by her daughters Suzanne and Iris and their families. She is also survived by the families of her late husband, Robert and daughter, Valerie and the families of her late brothers Bill, Frank, Ellis, sisters Cleo and her beloved twin Tressie.She lived in California, New Mexico, Texas, Japan, Canada, and the majority of time in Arizona where she and her husband retired. Loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.Dessie was an accomplished artist who received many awards and taught classes. She also wrote several short stories and a book that described growing up in the Depression Era. She enjoyed an active life style which included tennis, bowling, and dancing. Her enthusiasm for life and embracing as much as she could was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was well loved, and she will be greatly missed. Published in NewsZapAZ on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close