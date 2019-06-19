June 8, 1931 - June 13, 2019
Dolores of Sun City West, AZ, aged 88, joined her cherished daughter Linda in Heaven on June 13th.
Dolores lost her beloved Linda (1960-1965) in childhood. Dolores is also predeceased by her brother Donald.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald; her devoted son, Gerald Jr. (Daniel); her dear brother, Tom (Diane); and her niece and nephew, Jody LaBuda (Amy) and Paul LaBuda (Liz).
She was born to Leo & Mary Kossak and raised in Detroit, MI.
Married to Gerald LaBuda in 1954, they moved from Detroit to the Phoenix area in 2001.
She will be remembered for her resilience in times of sorrow, and her compassion for all.
Viewing will be at Camino del Sol Mortuary, 13738 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375 on Thursday, June 20th at 9:00 A.M., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M., and then internment at 1:00 P.M. at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351.
Published in NewsZapAZ on June 19, 2019