Dolores was born in Phoenix, IL on July 14, 1925. She went to our Lord on April 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Nani, Irene, Jeri and Babe; and by her beloved husband, Charles.

She is survived by her son Greg Bian, son and daughter in law Gary & Diana Bian; grandchildren Natalie Cordova and Greg Bian Jr.; four great-grandchildren Monique, Becket, Annabelle Lee and Leilah.

Dolores was a devoted homemaker and mother; and an "Awesome Granny". Whether you called her mom, granny, Lori, Del or Dee, she was a warm, gracious and caring person. She had a flair for life that she passed on to all who knew her.

She was employed as an executive secretary; worked for a Colorado Police Department and the Coors Brewery in Arizona, Dolores retired from the Daily News-Sun newspaper in Sun City after 25 years of service.

She spent her retirement having lunch with friends, attending concerts and plays, movies, shopping and going to the local casinos.

Visitation will be 3-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10815 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85029. Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to her favorite charity





