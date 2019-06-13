Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Don was born on June 15, 1927 in Newcomerstown, Ohio to Siegel and Leona.

He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during World War II. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Anne Brown, whom he was married to for 70 years. After his service in the military, Don worked at TRW in Cleveland as a machinist/inspector for 31 years.

Don retired to Sun City, Arizona with Anne in 1985 where he spent his remaining years enjoying his retired life, helping his son Ed with his construction company, and watching his children have children of their own, and then grandchildren of their own who became his great grandkids. One of his favorite hobbies was fishing, which he enjoyed doing with his grandchildren as they were growing up. He also enjoyed football, watching old western movies on TV, and trips to the casino.

Donald is survived by his wife, Anne; his children: Ed Brown, Donna Smerdel and Ron Brown; his daughter-in-law, Peggy Brown; his son-in-law, Carl Smerdel; his daughter-in-law, Annie Brown; his grandchildren: Stephanie Brown, Sarah Gahan (Michael), Carl Smerdel (Amanda), Emily Jagger (Ben), Nancy, Maureen and Michael Brown; his great-grandchildren: CJ and Cate Smerdel, Jack, Gabrielle and Natalie Jagger and Jackson Gahan. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Eugene.

Services will take place on Saturday, June 15th, at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. Visitation will be from 9:00A.M.-10:00A.M. and services will follow.

The love Don had for his family cannot be put into words. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all. We can only hope to continue to live lives that he would be proud of.





Donald passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Don was born on June 15, 1927 in Newcomerstown, Ohio to Siegel and Leona.He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during World War II. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Anne Brown, whom he was married to for 70 years. After his service in the military, Don worked at TRW in Cleveland as a machinist/inspector for 31 years.Don retired to Sun City, Arizona with Anne in 1985 where he spent his remaining years enjoying his retired life, helping his son Ed with his construction company, and watching his children have children of their own, and then grandchildren of their own who became his great grandkids. One of his favorite hobbies was fishing, which he enjoyed doing with his grandchildren as they were growing up. He also enjoyed football, watching old western movies on TV, and trips to the casino.Donald is survived by his wife, Anne; his children: Ed Brown, Donna Smerdel and Ron Brown; his daughter-in-law, Peggy Brown; his son-in-law, Carl Smerdel; his daughter-in-law, Annie Brown; his grandchildren: Stephanie Brown, Sarah Gahan (Michael), Carl Smerdel (Amanda), Emily Jagger (Ben), Nancy, Maureen and Michael Brown; his great-grandchildren: CJ and Cate Smerdel, Jack, Gabrielle and Natalie Jagger and Jackson Gahan. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Eugene.Services will take place on Saturday, June 15th, at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. Visitation will be from 9:00A.M.-10:00A.M. and services will follow.The love Don had for his family cannot be put into words. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all. We can only hope to continue to live lives that he would be proud of. Published in NewsZapAZ on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close