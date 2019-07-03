Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jean Sypolt McCombie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Jean Sypolt McCombie, 1930-2019.

Donna was born in Smithfield, NE on May 21, 1930, to Carroll Sypolt and Eva Frazell Sypolt. Carroll was a carpenter for the railroad, Eva was a housewife. Donna had one sister, Beverly Sypolt Edson. Donna graduated from Elwood High School in Nebraska May 12, 1948.

Donna met her future husband on a blind date when Darel was 19 and Donna 18. Darel was in the United States Air Force training at Lowry AFB in Colorado. Donna was in school to be a nurse.

Darel Leon McCombie married Donna Jean McCombie on February 4, 1949, in San Antonio, TX. Son Stephen Lee McCombie was born on October 6, 1956, in Shreveport, LA. The USAF stationed the family in England where Stephen spent his early childhood. The family then lived in Ohio and Missouri. The USAF Chaplains Program, Wright Patterson AFB, recognized Donna's dedicated service to others in 1966. Donna remained stateside when Darel was posted to Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Guam and elsewhere. She became a Charter Member of IADCCT (International Association of Duncan Certified Ceramic Teachers) in 1972.

Retiring to Sun City, AZ in 1979, the couple enjoyed many friendships and activities. Donna became a charter member of the Desert Rose Chapter of IADCCT, was a 50-year member of Eastern Star, a supporter of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) scholarships for women, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sun City. Receiving many awards for her art and teaching, she was active in leadership for many ceramic and china painting associations.

While in Arizona, Donna was predeceased by husband Darel on April 23, 2010, and son Stephen on October 19, 2013.

Donna was "favorite aunt" to many nieces and nephews; sixteen joined her on a 2015 Alaska cruise. Donna returned to her native state in 2018 to be near Nebraska nieces and nephews, enjoying their children and grandchildren. Donna died at 89 on June 11, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte, Nebraska.

Donna and Darel are interred at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.





